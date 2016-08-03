Kids get back-to-school-ready with Academy

Academy Sports and Outdoors made back-to-school shopping a little easier for 30 kids with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

Academy sponsored thirty $100 gift cards for kids to spend on shoes, backpacks and clothing.

Boys and Girls Club staff picked families with multiple children or an immediate need for the back-to-school shopping spree.

"Because if you have four or five or even three kids in this day and age, to buy all those school supplies, backpacks and all that, we take a look at that and weigh it down and it's hard. We have about 200 kids and we have to get it down to 30," executive director Rhonda Gorham said.

Nine-year-old Joscelyn Larue opted for a backpack, some colorful leggings and a pair of tennis shoes.

"It's going to make me feel cool when I go back with my backpack," Larue said.

Making the kids feel cool and confident is the goal, say staff.



"I think the biggest thing would be their self esteem. When they go back to school, they have shiny new shoes, a nice backpack and they get to fit in with other kids and be really happy about all their new stuff," Gorham said.

