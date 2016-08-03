The Cherokee County Fair hosts its 3rd annual Herding Heroes. It's where the Shamrock 4-H Club, and a handful of goats, help folks with disabilities take part in the festivities.

Connor Newswander doesn't know much about goats. But Wednesday night he's trying his best to sound like an expert.

Connor is one of about 15 teaming up with Shamrock 4-H members for the Herding Heroes goat show. And his team mates are making him feel confident going in.

"I say that Oreo, with her having babies coming up, she's not just an ordinary meat goat," Connor says, referencing his goat.

Confidence is something Conner has struggled with. Connor has autism. In the past, he says stress on the job caused him to struggle with thoughts of suicide.

"And now I'm very happy, "Connor said. "And now Class LTD provides me a chance to actually look for a job that won't provide more stress."

He and the others teaming with the 4-H Club are Class LTD clients; which typically helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with things like job placement or residential services. It's overall goal is helping these people lead independent lives.

Which, yes, even a goat can help with.

"This is kind of a special event," Class LTD's Kelly Fincher. "His is one thing they get to really tie in with the community and do something they wouldn't normally get to do."

"Well it gives me the chance to actually go out in the community more and actually learn about what i can do in the real world," Connor said.

So while he and Oreo get runner up. It's not his knowledge of goats he wants people to notice.

"People with disabilities can make a difference," Connor said. "And I too can make a difference."

For more info about Class LTD, CLICK HERE.