Ceremonial beam-signing at Kansas Crossing

A bunch of Sharpies laying across a steel beam may not look like much, but for Kansas Crossing Casino, it's the sign of the first phase of construction being completed.

A ceremonial beam-signing took place on the construction site of the casino, celebrating the shell of the building's completion. Next up, interiors.

"It's a way for us to show appreciation for those locals who really got us to where we are right now. So the beam signing, that beam is going to be put up shortly and be part of the casino for forever," new general manager Doug Fisher said.

Around two dozen people including Pittsburg city officials and some local residents signed the beam and listened to casino representatives talk about what is to come.

"Kansas Crossing is going to be a fun place to be, there's going to be entertainment and great food, a great place to come and hang out, today we announced our website, Kansas Crossing Casino is taking applications for vendors who want to provide their services, and for folks who want to join our Players Club and get the chance to roll for a million dollars once we open," Fisher said.

For investor Nancy Seitz, the beam-signing is representative of her efforts to this point in obtaining the land and making the casino a fixture in southeast Kansas.

"We planned it very carefully for the area and it will employ over 300 people and you can see there's a lot of Kansas contractors working out here now. It will be a big economic boost for this area."



Kansas Crossing will be present at several upcoming job fairs for those interested in applying.



