Webb City Farmers Market Named One of the Best

Webb City is being recognized in a national publication. It's listed with 19 other cities in Southern Living magazine has having one of the best farmer's markets in the south.

Long lines are a staple at the Webb City farmers market. But residents say the wait is well worth it.

“It’s always fresh and everything tastes good,” says Judy Burger.

“I’ve never got anything bad here and I’ve been coming since 2003,” adds Verna Bull.

Tami Fredrickson is used to the rush of customers. All looking to get their hands on some of her tomatoes. She and other vendors are proud to be listed as one of the best farmers markets in the south by Southern Living magazine.

“It’s totally cool. We already knew we were. But it’s nice for someone to acknowledge us," says vendor and president of the market Tami Fredrickson.

The market also made the list last year and stands out for its community outreach.

“One of the things they were particularly impressed with when I spoke with them was our Saturday morning cooking for a cause which is a benefit that we do every Saturday morning from April through September," says Eileen Nichols, the market master.

Local nonprofits benefit from the Saturday morning sales. But vendors credit loyal customers for the success.

“This community is a wonderful community and they believe in this market and they have made it the best market or one of the bets markets in the south,” says Fredrickson.

Other markets to make the list are in much bigger cities including Baltimore, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Charleston, South Carolina. Some vendors say that this type of recognition could help the market to further grow.

“I think it just reinforces to people that this is a quality market and that it’s something they can be proud of but it relies tremendously on the support of the community and the more the community buys in, the better market we can be,” says Nichols.

The market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It'll be featured in Southern Living’s October issue.