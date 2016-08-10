Train museum: Carona's best-kept secret

In the nearly abandoned town of Carona, Kansas lies a treasure trove of railroad memorabilia and historic artifacts at the Heart of the Heartland's Train Club museum.

"The love of trains just keeps on going, I can't explain it. I never worked for the railroads. A lot of our members never had, but everyone had members of the family that did. Railroads are what made this country great," Larry Spahn, president of Heart of the Heartlands said.

Over time, the museum run solely on donations and volunteers has acquired thousands of pieces for display, including the 150 ton steam engine that used to sit in Pittsburg's Schlanger park.

"The railroads opened up southeast Kansas, the completion of the trans-continental railroad coincided with the discovery of the Weir-Pittsburg coalfield. It brought in all the immigrants to dig the coal, there was a lot of diverse nationalities around this area," Spahn said.

Guests from all over the world have signed the guestbook located at the museum.

The museum is open from 12 to 5 p.m. on the first and third weekends in June, July and August. August 20 and 21 will be the museum's final opening of the season.

A three-car passenger train attached to the "Good Times" caboose will be on display at Little Balkans Days, transporting lucky ticket-holders on a ride from Pittsburg to Carona. Spahn said the event sells out fast.

For more information visit: www.heartlandstrainclub.org