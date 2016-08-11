Coaches, alliance team up against drugs

In continued efforts to combat the growing opioid-abuse epidemic, the Alliance of Southwest Missouri teamed up with area high school football coaches with a simple message: stand up against drugs.

With football season nearing, potential for injury increases along with the chance that an athlete will have their first exposure to a prescription opiate. According to the partnership for drug-free kids, one in four teens will abuse or misuse a prescription medication.

"It's not really a new message from coaches in the area, but I think it's maybe trying to let people know that hey this is real, and it happens to people in our area, this happens to people we know, and people that we care about," Webb City head football coach John Roderique said.

The message will air within schools and at football games.

"We thought that everybody knows the football coach in the community and maybe they'll listen," Kevin Theilen with the alliance said.

In addition to the video, the alliance has collected 3,000 pounds of prescription drugs in their collection boxes since 2012.