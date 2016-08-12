Family Seeks Justice for Daughter 24 Years After her Disappearance

A vigil was held tonight at Schifferdecker Park. Dozens stood in solidarity to remember Tracy Pickett. Pickett went missing on this day 24 years ago, she was 14 years old. Police say they often bring attention to unsolved cases on the anniversary.

Before she went missing, Pickett was last at a party in Webb City. Police believe she was offered a ride home but the teen was never seen again. While family and friends remember Pickett they still hope that someone with information on her disappearance will come forward. Police do believe that she disappeared involuntarily and was likely killed.

None of the officers that worked the case originally are still with the department. At the time several people were interviewed including Lowell Billy, the man police believe gave Pickett a ride from the party.

“There were different pieces of information given to us and ultimately we never gathered the information or evidence that would support a charge against anybody or at that time would lead us to where she might be,” says Sergeant Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Authorities say that cases like this remain open indefinitely and that they look into any new information that becomes available. In 2005, police searched an area off of Zora and Lone Elm streets in Joplin. They were hoping to recover Tracy Pickett’s remains.

Police say they still look to resolve the case.

“She still has a mom that’s around she has family that’s around and they've been waiting 24 years for answers and they understand that we may not have the greatest answers but any answer would be ideal. So anybody that has any information at all they can come forward and bring that information to us, I know the family would sure appreciate and we would too,” says Duncan.

The family says they're just looking for justice for Tracy.