Charges Filed Against Shooter in Joplin, No Fatalities

Charges are filed against a Joplin man after he opened fire at several locations leaving 3 people and a dog with gunshot wounds. Joplin residents are stung by a string of shootings early this morning. Police are still searching for the reason why Tom Mourning went on the shooting spree in the city that touched Newton and Jasper Counties.

Mourning faces two counts of assault in the first degree, two counts of armed criminal action and a count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shootings started at a residence and moved across town. Police were still monitoring the original scene, Mourning’s residence 1810 South Connecticut Street.

Neighbors worry that it happened so close.

“It’s incredibly disturbing. I know there were children there on a few occasions so that was like the first fear was, are the kids okay," says Joplin resident Aimey Hunt.

The suspect, now 26 is a Joplin High graduate. He and his father both live in the duplex although it is not yet clear who was in the duplex at the time of the shooting.

Officers responded to the home and saw a vehicle with no lights on driving south on Connecticut.

“As the vehicle approached 32nd and Connecticut, officers report hearing several gun shots coming from the suspect vehicle towards a van that was at that location,” says Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart.

3 people in the Immanuel Lutheran Church van and a dog were injured.

The suspect then traveled east towards 32nd and Texas, shooting at a truck and injuring 2 more people.

“The suspect vehicle then continued to the area of 30th and Pearl where he exited his vehicle and was taken into custody without incident," says Stewart.

Mourning had a rifle and handgun in his possession at the time. It’s not known is he had a license to carry. Police say the attacks after the first shooting were random acts of violence. The Mayor and Chief commended police and expressed concern for the victims.

“We are keeping the victims in our thoughts and prayers and we're very grateful that they do not appear to have life threatening wounds because of this act,” says Mayor Mike Seibert.

A neighbor says she would never expect this to happen in this neighborhood.

“He’s a nice guy, he’s friendly when he came out to mow and everything. You don’t expect that. Especially not around here,” says Hunt.

Police are unsure of what the motive could be at this time. Mourning’s bond is set at $300,000.00 cash only.