Ruttgen Sentenced For 2016 Murder

6/27/2017: According to Crawford County Attorney, Michael Gayoso, Carl Ruttgen was sentenced June 26th, 2017 to 216 months (18 years) on a Second Degree Murder conviction.

# # #

4/21/2017: Ruttgen has been convicted of Second Degree Murder for the death of Raymond Cleffman. The murder occurred on August 12, 2016 in Pittsburg. His sentencing will be set at a later time.

# # #

Update: Carl Ruttgen, 38, has been charged w/ Second Degree Intentional Murder. His first court appearance is 8/17/2016.

# # #

Update: Authorities have identified the body of Raymond Cleffman. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

# # #

Death Investigation

On Sunday, August 14, 2016 at 5:46 pm, officers responded to a wooded area south of Caruthers Auto Salvage, 702 E. 4th street, for a deceased male adult being found. The body has been transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, KS for an autopsy.

A death investigation is currently underway, with additional information being released later today. Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700. Callers may remain anonymous.

Major Brent Narges

Pittsburg Police Department