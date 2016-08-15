Galena Re-Paves Main

Cars on the Route is just one of the businesses in Galena exploiting it's spot along Route 66.

"We get people from Germany. All over the world, really," says Volunteer at Cars on the Route, Jeremy Charles. And he believes says when people come to see the Mother Road, they don't want to see a road with potholes, cracks, in desperate need of repair.

"Makes the town look 100 percent better with a nice, clean, paved road," Charles said.

Monday, crews began milling about four blocks of main street, removing a few inches off the top of the street so it can be repaved.

"In many respects a town is judged by it's downtown," Galena mayor Dale Oglesby said; estimating Main hasn't been re-paved since the 70's. This phase of repaving focuses on 4th through North of 1st St on Main. Then the city will focus on sidewalks, gutters, and street scape.

"The condition of the road was deplorable. And one of the worst in the city," Oglesby said. "And one of the heaviest traveled in the city."

So for Oglesby, Main Street's infrastructure is directly linked with the city's growth.

The actual re-pavement wont take long. About one to two weeks, barring weather. But it's part of a much larger project of complete downtown revitalization in Galena.

"The importance of Route 66 for our Missouri neighbors as well as our Oklahoma neighbors cannot be over-stressed," Oglesby said. "But the people in Galena understand the importance of Route 66. They understand the tourism that goes on. And we just want this little piece of Route 66 that weaves through our city, we just want it to look as we can possibly do it."



Oglesby estimates this portion of the city's re-pavement will cost around 20 to 25 thousand dollars.