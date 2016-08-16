Quantcast

Joplin Humane Society Exceeds Capacity - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Humane Society Exceeds Capacity

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Joplin Humane Society is overcrowded. It's to the point that the facility is offering animals for adoption at just $10, through Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning 246 dogs and 123 cats are filling the Joplin Humane Society past capacity. 

"And from what i hear, sadly, most of the other area shelters are in the same position as we are," shelter manager Lysa Boston said. 

As Boston looks for adoptive parents, she says it's often new owners contributing to the humane society's growing population. Some adopt, unprepared for the cost and work that goes into it, and end up giving the pet back. Others simply don't get their pet fixed. 

"I think spay-neuter is probably 80% of it," Boston said. "People just need to understand there is not a shortage of animals in this area."

The Joplin Humane Society is even starting to turn away some dogs and cats coming from animal control. 11 cages typically serving as temporary housing for transitioning dogs are completely full for the foreseeable future. 

The shelter says it costs $50 a week to house an animal. And with the the amount they have now, the Joplin Humane Society is bleeding nearly $25,000 a week on housing, alone. 

"I'm thrilled that were saving the animals in the building," Boston said. "I feel really bad for the animals out there that we can't help because we have so many in here."
 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.