Joplin Humane Society Exceeds Capacity

The Joplin Humane Society is overcrowded. It's to the point that the facility is offering animals for adoption at just $10, through Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning 246 dogs and 123 cats are filling the Joplin Humane Society past capacity.

"And from what i hear, sadly, most of the other area shelters are in the same position as we are," shelter manager Lysa Boston said.

As Boston looks for adoptive parents, she says it's often new owners contributing to the humane society's growing population. Some adopt, unprepared for the cost and work that goes into it, and end up giving the pet back. Others simply don't get their pet fixed.

"I think spay-neuter is probably 80% of it," Boston said. "People just need to understand there is not a shortage of animals in this area."

The Joplin Humane Society is even starting to turn away some dogs and cats coming from animal control. 11 cages typically serving as temporary housing for transitioning dogs are completely full for the foreseeable future.

The shelter says it costs $50 a week to house an animal. And with the the amount they have now, the Joplin Humane Society is bleeding nearly $25,000 a week on housing, alone.

"I'm thrilled that were saving the animals in the building," Boston said. "I feel really bad for the animals out there that we can't help because we have so many in here."

