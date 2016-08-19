Area Law Enforcement Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

Several area law enforcement agencies search for a man that allegedly drove his vehicle at an Oklahoma officer.

Authorities are actively searching for 19 year old Neosho resident Jacoby Sammons.

After robbing someone in the Downstream parking lot, officials say Sammons ran from the scene. When he returned for his car, a Quapaw Tribal Marshal attempted to arrest him. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves confirms that Sammons then got in his car and drove at the officer. That officer discharged his firearm, hitting the suspect's vehicle.

Two areas of the parking lot were cordoned off as officials from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Quapaw Tribal Marshals process the scene. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the assault on a law enforcement officer.

“Anytime we have an officer involved shooting we have an independent agency, in this scenario it’s going to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and they're running a parallel investigation into the officer involved shooting mainly to determine whether or not the appropriate amount of force was used in this case,” says Sheriff David Groves.

Sammons is in a 1999 black Chevy extended bed truck with Missouri plates 9MY005. Surveillance video shows him driving into Missouri on I-44.

“Our law enforcement partners in Oklahoma and Missouri are helping out as well. The casino security and surveillance staff are being tremendously helpful letting us see from the time the suspect came on the property today to the point where the officer was nearly struck by the vehicle so we're getting some information and investigative tips with regards to that,” says Groves.

No officers or bystanders were injured. Officers say they are unsure if the suspect is injured.