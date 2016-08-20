Spring River Medical Clinic closing

The Spring River Medical Clinic will be temporarily closing effective August 19th. We hope to be offering services again at this location; however it will not be in the immediate future.

We will continue to be available to you by telephone by calling 620-848-2380 until September 30, 2016 to answer questions and/or arrange for your medical records to be transferred. After that time your records will be available through Spring River Mental Health & Wellness, Inc. by calling 620-848-2300.

If you have medications that were prescribed by us and are in need of a refill please notify your pharmacy and they will contact us. We will assist you through September 30, 2016 in getting refills.

The Reason for Closing the Medical Clinic:

We opened our doors as a Rural Health Clinic in May of 2015 knowing it would take at least two (2) years to build a medical practice that would financially support itself and we were prepared to do that. However, we did not anticipate the continued reductions in revenue to mental health that directly impacts our ability to support the growth of medical services. SRMHW has been faced with losses as a result of a decrease in Medicaid revenue from 2014 to 2015 and an additional 4% cut in Medicaid reimbursements that took effect in July 2016. We also did not anticipate turnover in our medical practitioner two times since we opened. This has interrupted our momentum in growing the clinic and is very costly. We are just unable to continue to cover these losses without jeopardizing the financial health of SRMHW.

It will remain our goal to re-establish medical services in the future as we believe strongly in the benefit of integrated care. On behalf of Kelsey, Julie, and Monica it has been a pleasure providing your medical care. We appreciate that you gave us the opportunity to serve you and we wish you the best.

Scott Jackson

Executive Director