Locals audition for part in Moscow Ballet's 'Nutcracker'

Thirty-eight local girls with the Y Academy of Dance auditioned for a role in the Moscow Ballet Company's "Nutcracker" to be performed at the Bicknell Center later this fall.

Auditions were closed, but Moscow Ballet can accept up to 60 dancers for roles as snowflakes and mice in the November 28 performance.

"This is a great opportunity for local dancers and performers because this is a professional touring group and this opportunity may never come again for them. So this is really exciting for them to be a part of it and be a part of something special and unique," Y Academy of Dance's Tandi Rhuems said.

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker is performed to Tchaikovsky's full score with a lot of Russian touches, such as life-sized nesting dolls and a Russian sleigh in the snow forest scene that is allegedly the fastest in the world.