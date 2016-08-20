Scouts recruit new members

Cub scouts in the Baxter Springs/Riverton/Lowell troop are actively seeking new members.

A no-cost, no-obligation event to recruit new scouts took place in Riverton's Anchor Point Indoor Archery. Current cub scouts demonstrated archery and water rockets to give potential scouts a taste of the cub scout life.

"What cub scouts does is it helps the families come together and it helps develop them and helps build character in them so that they can become men, responsible men. But we do that disguised as fun. So we like to keep it simple and make it fun," cub master David Adams said.

Adams recently took over as Baxter Springs Cub Scouts Pack 15 leader and is anxious to give more young men the opportunity to be a scout. He recently went to three elementary schools and got boys in grades 1-5 excited about being a scout.

"Well there is certainly social development that takes place, there's a sense of belonging that occurs, they have those same relationships they build at school they also take those relationships and build them while they're doing activities at cub scout pack and den meetings," Adams said.

The event is just a "warm up" for the official registration which is to take place August 30 at First Christian Church of Baxter Springs at 7 p.m. Scouts who register will be given a new Zebco fishing pole.