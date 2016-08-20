Pittsburg State University Students Move In

It’s that time of year for students to start thinking about school. Pittsburg State University's campus was bustling today as students moved back into the dorms.

Inside Nation Hall, Samantha Trowbridge makes her new bed, with a little help from her parents. It’s her freshman year of college.

“Leading up to it I was super stressed out. I was scared that I wasn't going to have enough stuff or too much stuff and I wasn't going to meet people,” says the Mount Vernon resident.

Trowbridge is the first kid in her family to go off to school, her mom taking plenty of pictures to mark the occasion. She'll be about an hour and a half away from home.

“It’s bittersweet knowing that I’m not going to wake up to [my family] every morning but I’m excited to know I still have them really close,” she says.

The move is hard on her parents, her mom even tearing up and offering hugs before the big goodbye.

But a group of volunteers making up the "move in crew" help to ease some of the stress and sadness families may feel.

“ROTC is here, we've got the Greek leadership council here, and we’ve got a church group out of Arma that came over some just individual students. I met a grad that juts came back to help. If that doesn't tell you what gorilla nation is about, I don’t know what does,” says Pitt State President Steve Scott.

Room and board is just over $7,500 for the year, a price tag that has many parents hoping it works out for their child. Even Scott is a part of the crew, taking a break from heavy lifting to introduce himself to parents and grandparents.

“We're trying to assure them that they'll be safe here, the kids will be safe here we'll take good care of them and it’s going to be a great experience,” he says.

And as her room comes together, Trowbridge feels she’s ready to be a gorilla.

“I'm excited about it. I feel proud that I get to be able to do this and experience this,” says Trowbridge.

1,200 students are living in the dorms this year, President Scott says that’s the same as last. The first day of classes is Monday.