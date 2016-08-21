Lowe's Employees Build Wheelchair Ramp for Local Woman in Need

A group of Lowe’s employees help to make a local woman more comfortable in her home. Today, working on home improvements as she recovers from an accident that left her paralyzed.

They may not look like heroes, replacing capes with drills and saws, but to the Winters family, they are.

Grant Winters watches as his front yard temporarily transforms into a workshop as a team of Lowe's Heroes build a wheelchair ramp for his wife Laurie.

“She passed out, fell down and hit her head and eventually ended up paralyzed for the moment hopefully. Right now she can't move her arms or legs or anything like that,” says Grant Winters.

His wife has been in a rehab center in Springfield for a month. When she’s well enough to come home, she'll know who to thank when she can easily navigate in and out of her house. The heroes building the ramp are Laurie's coworkers.

“They’re showing a lot of love for an employee that’s been with them for 17 years and I appreciate it very much,” says Winters.

Her friends use their days off to lend a helping hand.

“She’s family and we wanted to make that transition when she comes home as easy as possible for her to not miss a beat and still feel comfortable at home and still do the things she needs to do,” says Michael Gage, a manager at the Joplin Lowe’s.

The Lowe’s Foundation donates millions of dollars so that company employees can make an impact on the communities they serve.

“Lowe’s is all about helping people love where they live and that’s what we’re doing here, that’s helping the customer when they come into the store and we want to be that staple in the community," says Gage.

With this project, impacting one of their own in a time of need.

“It’s an experience that I hope nobody has to go through but if they have to go through something like this to have a family such as Lowe’s to come out and do what they're doing, it helps out a lot," says Winters.

Lowe’s donated all of the materials used for the ramp. They also plan to build a second ramp in the back of the house, install grab bars in the bathroom, and widen doorways.