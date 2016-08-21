Sammons Charged

Quantcast

CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS -

The Cherokee County Attorney files charges against Jacoby Sammons, who's accused of robbing a couple and trying to run over an officer with his truck. 

Cherokee County Sheriff, David Groves says Sammons faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing law enforcement. 

The sheriff's office will have to extradite Sammons from newton county. 

Sheriff Groves expects more charges to be filed this week from the Quapaw Tribal Marshal's Office. An officer from that department tried arresting Sammons Friday for an alleged robbery on the Downstream Casino parking lot. The 19-year old allegedly tried to run the officer over with his truck. 

The Quapaw officer shot at Sammons, hitting him at least once in the leg, before Sammons drove away. Authorities arrested Sammons late Friday night at Neosho Freeman Hospital. 


 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

