United Way bus could leave Pittsburg

The United Way bus may be having its last summer in Pittsburg.

The "Success by 6" lend-and-learn library visits Pittsburg's Schlanger Park every other Tuesday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Typically. 6 or 7 children come through to rent an educational toy and receive a free book each week. United Way wants to increase that figure to around 15 children to justify funds needed to continue the service in Pittsburg.

"By the time we put gas in the bus and time and travel, we really want to encourage that participation. I think it's a great service to the community and something that we want to continue," United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, Duane Dreiling said.

The bus visits Joplin every other Thursday. The service is largely funded by a grant from the state of Missouri, which does not allow those dollars to cross state lines. More participation is needed in order to justify the estimated $3,000 it takes to operate the mobile toy library.

"As we begin building our budget in January, we'll know by January whether or not we'll be able to continue this program. I'm confident that we as United Way and our board of directors, we'll find a way to make sure the funding is available to make this available to residents of Pittsburg and southeast Kansas," Dreiling said.

Jennifer Bailey brings her daughter to the mobile toy library often.

"A lot of the toys the kids have at home are more for recreation. There's not as much of an educational emphasis and it's always more fun for kids to play with toys other than their own for whatever reason," Bailey said.

The bus will return to Pittsburg on September 6 and September 20 before taking a break for the winter.