Pittsburg native hired to lead Lord's Diner

Pittsburg native Matt O'Malley always knew he was coming back home to serve others.

"When I left Pittsburg to join the non-profit world, it was very intentional. It was to move and learn all the skills necessary to come home and help home," O'Malley said.

O'Malley was born, raised and educated in Pittsburg, including his Bachelor's in Business Administration from Pittsburg State University. He left the area for six years to serve Americorps and Cross-Lines community outreach in Kansas City, Kan. But August 15, O'Malley was officially granted the position of director of the Pittsburg Lord's Diner.

Construction continues and is right on track according to O'Malley.

"Basically at this point we have everything gutted. Now we have to prep everything, put all the new things in, get it all organized, all those logistics need to happen. So hopefully we're on track to serve our first meal right around December 1," O'Malley said.

The diner will serve approximately 200 to 250 people per night, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the help of around 25 volunteers each night. The Pittsburg location is basing estimates off of the the Lord's Diner location in Wichita.

Funding for the diner is primarily from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita which promises to continuously fund a "significant" amount to the diner, but donations are needed on the local front as well. Food will be the largest expense, followed by staff and utilities. The diner will staff three to four people, including O'Malley.

Those interested in volunteering or donating to the Pittsburg Lord's Diner are invited to email matt@thelordsdiner.org

(PITTSBURG, KS) - Pittsburg native Matt O'Malley has been hired by the Catholic Diocese of Wichita to oversee the operations of the Lord's Diner.



The Diocese of Wichita announced in May that a Pittsburg Lord's Diner was planned. The Pittsburg Diner, located at 406 N. Locust, will be modeled after the Wichita Diner locations. The two buildings in Pittsburg now being renovated were chosen for their accessibility and because of the need for minimal construction.



O'Malley has most recently worked for Cross-Lines Community Outreach in Kansas City as the director of operations and volunteers. In his role at the Lord's Diner O'Malley will be responsible for the financial, operational, administrative, and legal aspects of the daily management of the non-profit food ministry.



"The most basic need of all humans is food, and there are many people who go hungry each night or eat meals with little to no nutritional value," said O'Malley. "The Lord's Diner is not only going to be a wonderful resource for community members that need a little help, but will also be a place for those who want to help to do so."



It is hoped the Pittsburg Lord's Diner will begin serving guests by the end of the year.

