Deadline up for 20th Street overpass

Construction to the 20th Street overpass by Joplin High School has been going on for over a year. The deadline on the contract for completing the project is August 27. For every day the company goes past the deadline, the company will pay the city a daily fine of $2800 to $2900.

"Starting on August 27, the contract goes into liquidated damages and that means because the contractor is late, they'll be paying somewhere between $2800 and $2900 a day for being late," city of Joplin assistant director of public works, Dan Salisbury said.

The dollars will be deducted from the last payment made to the contractor.

As of Saturday, the bridge was still closed.

"Its is going to be closed until the point that we can open it to traffic. And I can kind of tell you the steps that need to happen: the concrete barrier wall needs to be poured, there are three more pours. They'll likely do one next week then after that, the concrete needs to cure a little bit, light poles need to be erected, and another sub-contractor needs to come in and stripe the pavement. At that point it's pretty much ready to be open to traffic, there's always a few corrections at the end they need to make," Salisbury said.

While closing the road is a hindrance to some area resident's commute, it reduces the cost of the project nearly in half according to Salisbury.

"We hope everybody can be patient for a little while longer and we'll get it open. I think it's going to be a great improvement and I know a lot of people have mentioned that they're really looking forward to driving over it," Salisbury said.

One of those people affected is Domonick Fitts who lives near the project. Fitts figures the construction adds about 15 minutes to his commute to work at Protein Solutions.

"It looks like it's going to be a really nice looking bridge, but I just can't wait for it to get completed," Fitts said.