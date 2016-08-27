Parents Get Information for if a Child Goes Missing

Nearly 2000 children are reported missing or abducted in the US each day. A local masonic lodge helps to better prepare parents in case they find themselves in that situation.

The Missouri Child Identification Program, or MO Chip, gathers all of the information police would need if a child goes missing. Dozens of parents bring their kids today to have their pictures taken, get fingerprinted and give a dental and DNA sample.

It’s a scary thought for parents but they say they'd rather be safe than sorry.

“We just want them to be safe if they're not with us and if anything does happen we want to have their information and we want that to be the last thing that we worry about in case anything happens,” says parent Chelsea Nuse.

The parents are given all of the information digitally. For privacy reasons, MO Chip then wipes its system clean. The program has been successful.

“We’ve had over 250,000 children come through the program. What has been reported to us, roughly a dozen or so have gone missing out of that 250,000, we wish it was less but all of those children were able to be found because of the information the parents had,” says Donnie Greenlee with Fellowship Lodge #345.

The program is a statewide initiative.