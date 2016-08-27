Hundreds Come to Joplin for Hamfest

Hundreds of amateur radio enthusiasts from all over the region were in Joplin this afternoon for Hamfest hosted by the Joplin Amateur Radio Club.

It’s an opportunity for vendors to show off new products and for people to buy sell and trade different radio parts.

Amateur Radio plays a big part in weather events.

“If infrastructure gets wiped out, cell phones don't work and landlines don't work. One thing that stays the same and will work if you've got a radio a battery and a piece of wire that you can throw up in a tree is radio,” says Travis Knoblauch with the Joplin Amateur Radio Club.

It played a big role in the 2011 tornado.

“Trained spotters were on the ground relaying the information back to the National Weather Service using a link repeater system and was able to give advanced warning to the citizens of Joplin that normally wouldn't have been there just by the meteorologists seeing it on the radar,” says Michael Blake with Skywarn.

Hamfest draws people from the 4 states and states like Illinois and Texas each year.