Restaurant week wraps up

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

One of Joplin's food pantries is getting loads of canned goods from area restaurants. 

Today marks the end of JOMO restaurant week. Local eateries like Carmines Pizza offered discounts to visitors who brought in non perishable food items that will be donated to Crosslines ministries in Joplin. This years collection was timed to coincide with kids going back to school as families rely on the food pantry for supplies. 

"Restaurant week was very good we had a great turnout, lots of people came in. We probably had about 50 pounds of canned food come in for this week. It was our first time this year and we look forward to doing it next week," Carmine's owner Bill Cornell said.

Carmine's offered free garlic bread with a canned food donation.

"People came in specifically to bring donations and we were really happy with the turnout actually, it turned out real well," Cornell said.

Weigh-in for Restaurant Week takes place tomorrow morning at 9:30am at Crosslines.
 

