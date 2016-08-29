Military Bureaucracy Interfering with Soldier's Healthcare

Tracey Martin's son, Stephen Martin, is in the army and temporarily stationed at Walter Reed, in Maryland. He's diagnosed with CIDP; a neurological disorder affecting leg and arm function.

She says since initial symptoms, it's been a fight to get Stephen proper care because of army bureaucracy. Tracey says the army failed to keep up with treatments or transfer Stephen to a proper medical facility for nearly a year. Adding that Stephen's current doctors tell her because of missed treatments and inconsistent care, his condition has spread and will likely cause life-long issues.

"He's military. We're all told that they got the best benefits and access to the best healthcare. Well just because they have access to it doesn't mean they get it," Tracey said. "And as a mom I don't understand anyone not taking my child's health seriously. And I feel quite certain he's not the only one."

As of this evening, no one had contacted Stephen or Tracey Martin to confirm a permanent transfer to Walter Reed medical center.