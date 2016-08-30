Familiar face helping in Oswego schools

When USD 504 Oswego superintendent Doug Beisel lost an elementary school principal to another job in the middle of summer, it quickly became crunch time.

"I totally understood that, but finding a new principal in the end of June, first of July is almost impossible. So we had to start thinking quickly and outside the box, if you will," Beisel said.

Out of the box, like joking with retired teacher, principal and school board member, Cynthia Sanders.

"Mr. Beisel called me and he said, out of the blue, "Would you consider coming back for a year to give us time to find someone else?" and I thought about it for about five seconds and said "Yes I would, I'd love to," Sanders said.

Since then, Sanders has been in self-described "school mode" and is happy to be back in the school district where she has served in many capacities: teacher, mother, principal, school board member and on the first day of school, "Captain Ne-Hi", short for Neosho Heights, the name of the school. Sanders donned a Captain America suit and helped welcome students and staff back at a first day assembly.

Sanders had some of her own staff when she was a fifth-grade teacher at NeHi as well as some of her current students' parents and grandparents.

"I think the teachers deserve the utmost respect. I was a classroom teacher for a long time so I really have a good feel for what they go through every single day," Sanders said.

Though she has learned a lot over the years in her several capacities, her philosophy on respect has not wavered.

Superintendent Beisel said the district is "blessed" to have her.

Sanders will fill in as Neosho Heights' principal for a year to allow the district to find a replacement.