Memorial Held for Infant Body Found in Lamar

A memorial service was held tonight for the infant baby girl who was found in a farm pond near Lamar in July. According to the Barton County coroner, it was that of a 34-week old stillborn baby. The community has come together in light of the tragedy.

They still don't know where she came from or who she belongs to, but the Barton County community comes together to remember the 4 pound 4 ounce stillborn baby, even naming her “Baby Belle.”

“They said they wanted to make sure that the community every time they heard a bell ring whether it be the church bells or a courthouse that we thought about this little precious life,” says State Representative Mike Kelley.

The incident shocked the community, and with the investigation still ongoing, many are still left asking why.

“It’s a big question mark when something like that happens it’s not expected and it’s just a big question mark of why,” says Darrell Doss with the Ministerial Alliance. He led the service at Daniel Funeral Home.

Many say the service is a way to bring closure.

“I feel that she needed closure too and a proper burial, a proper goodbye, I mean she didn't have a hello,” says resident Amy Shaw.

Many take a moment to pay their respects at the small coffin surrounded by stuffed animals. They are collecting donations to get a headstone for “Baby Belle.”

Sheriff Mitchell Shaw says although it's not illegal to dispose of fetal tissue, an investigation is ongoing to simply figure out exactly what happened.