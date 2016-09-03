Oklahoma Earthquake Aftershocks Felt Across the Four States

An earthquake in Oklahoma rattles the 4 states. The United States Geological Survey says a 5.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:02 this morning in north-central Oklahoma. Just 1 person was injured and has already been treated and released. It was centered near Pawnee, Oklahoma.

The USGS also reports aftershocks in the area, including one that was a 3.6 magnitude. People in 13 states reported feeling the aftershocks.

Pawnee, Oklahoma is about 170 miles away from Joplin but the aftershocks of the earthquake were still felt here. Many locals it woke them up.

“He wasn't moving, I wasn't moving but the lamp was moving and the bed was moving so I thought okay fine, it has to be an earthquake,” says Marilyn Edwards.

“I felt the whole house kind of moving and you could hear the lights and the ceiling fan and my husband came out of the bedroom and he goes did you feel that? I think that was an earthquake," says Beverly Kraft.

“Just that instant mom thing comes in like where’s my family and is everyone okay, start texting everybody and calling everybody,” says Pam Hackett. Her two girls were woken by the quake.

Security footage from Pawnee shows the tremors. No buildings collapsed but stone fell from an historic building.

Ironically, September is National Preparedness Month. State and local authorities just went through disaster preparedness drills.

“Just a week ago we were planning on just in case we had an earthquake in Missouri what would we do. And from what I understand with the Missouri National Guard who takes part in that with SEMA, it went very well,” says Representative Charlie Davis.

The state is ready but residents who felt the aftershocks aren't so sure.

“At least with tornadoes and stuff they give you the warning and stuff but you don't really get that warning with the earthquake, it’s just there,” says Sherry Higginbotham.

“With all of the other crazy weather we have around here I just never thought much of an earthquake happening here in Joplin,” says Lauren Brown.

According to the USGS, this earthquake ties for the strongest in Oklahoma.