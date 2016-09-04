Construction Set to Begin on a Roundabout Near Seneca

Construction beginning this week near Seneca could mean delays but the goal is to improve the flow of traffic and safety. The Missouri Department of Transportation will put a roundabout at the intersection of Route 60 and Route 43.

The flow of cars meeting at the intersection is steady, it’s meant to be a 4 way stop but officials say this intersection is dangerous. On average there are 3 crashes here each month.

“A 90 degree stop situation like the one that’s there right now can create conflicts if one of the legs doesn't stop,” says Jason Evenden with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Local drivers agree.

“Sometimes when I’m going through there people won't really stop or they won’t' be paying attention to the flow of traffic and they won't wait their turn and they'll just kind of blow through it,” says Seneca resident Gus Spence.

“I’ve almost been hit there by people not stopping at the stop signs, it can be dangerous,” says Denny Sikes of Seneca.

“They’ve had a ton of car wrecks up there people running the stop signs,” says Leslie Eads.

MODOT is looking to fix that. Surrounding the area are posts with pink flags marking where a new roundabout will be built. MODOT is set to start construction September 6.

“In a roundabout, you’re kind of forced to slow down, calm down and then not stop but continue around the roundabout,” says Evenden.

The intersection was so dangerous that last summer, MODOT changed it from a 2 way stop to a 4 way stop, adding additional signs and lighting and even reducing the speed to 55 miles per hour.

“We put a 4 way stop in until we could get a roundabout in. We wanted to a put a roundabout in to calm people down and change those 90 degree intersections into more of a smooth transition around,” adds Evenden.

That change will help keep traffic flowing. Trucks often pass through on Route 60, stopping and starting back up again is time consuming, the roundabout should decrease those delays.

MODOT expects the roundabout to be complete in December and say there will be no detours or closings. With one lane of traffic open, they expect delays to be no longer than 15 minutes.

The project costs $1.8 million dollars.

