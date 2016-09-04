Crowds gather at 51st annual Labor Day drag race

Mo-Kan Dragway boasted as many as 4,000 people over Labor Day Weekend for their 51st annual Labor Day Weekend classic.

"I know for a lot of racing families it's certainly a tradition and for a lot of spectator families as well. It's just what they do on Labor Day," Mo-Kan owner Carl Blanton said.

Blanton estimates fans came from a 200 mile radius to watch the cars. Many racers from the four-states competed in the drag races.



"I think there's just a lot of people who have grown up in auto racing and this is one of the few auto racing facilities around this area that they can come to and a lot of people prefer drag racing to any other kind of racing and it's just what a lot of people have done all their lives and what they know," Blanton said.

For more: http://www.mokandragway.com/event_info/laborday_we.html