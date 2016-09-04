Polka music brings sounds of the Balkans

The 2016 Little Balkans Days wraps up Sunday with a Bocce tournament, Chicken Wars and a polka concert.

"We're a coal-mining community so polka music is a great part of that. It's a weekend event in southeast Kansas so we thought what better thing to do than have a little polka music today," Little Balkans Days festival association president Angela Meyer said.

Performing Sunday at Meadowbrook Mall was the Johnnie Zibert polka band. Zibert himself is the son of polka prodigy Johnnie Zibert Jr., known for performing his accordion in coal-mining bars like Barto's in Frontenac.

Zibert carries on his father's tradition in performing the accordion.