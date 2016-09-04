Little Balkans Days fishing derby

The Little Balkans Days festival has had a fishing derby event since its inception, for children to catch fish and win prizes at Pittsburg's Lakeside park.

"What I love to see is that we have parents down at the lake that are bringing their kids that tell me about how they fished at the fishing derby when they were kids with their parents and grandparents. So I think it's a super important event because it brings those families together," Little Balkans Days festival association vice president Lori Horton said.

Over 20 children registered with their families for the free event.

"The festival as a whole, we've tried to incorporate as many family-friendly events as we can and the festival and the incorporation of it is all about the family and is all about our southeast Kansas roots," Horton said.

John's Sporting Goods giftcards were given to the fisherman with the most fish caught and the biggest fish caught.