First Responders Receive a Labor Day Treat

For many, Labor Day is a time to enjoy a day off with friends and family. But not all jobs allow for time off, most importantly, first responders. While they were on the clock today, some were given a special break thanks to a local business.

The trucks and gear are ready to go at a moment’s notice. Inside, so are the firefighters. While most of America enjoys a day off, first responders have to be at work.

“It’s just another day really to be honest, we don’t mind were here to serve the people and to do the best we can do and that’s what we want to do,” says Joplin Battalion Chief Aaron Houk.

Olive Garden employees nationwide are also on the clock. In Joplin, loading up a car to bring a labor day lunch to 70 first responders.

The first stop is the fire station.

“It’s just an amazing impact for us to give back because we thank them for the commitment to serving us each and every day and it’s the little bit we can do to help them out as well,” says general manager Colton Williams.

More than 800 Olive Garden locations across the country will do the same this holiday. It is the 15th year the company has organized the drop offs.

“It’s so fun to be able to go out and see the smiles on their faces, see those guys that have been working so hard, and the ladies as well, and just make sure we reward them and we kind of get that reward back for us by being able to serve them,” says Williams.

And word spread quickly, crews from other fire stations in Joplin made their way over for the meal. With a variety of pastas to choose from, they enjoy a well-deserved break from work.

“They get to feel the appreciation from a business and from people that live in our community that appreciate us, they like to see it and it makes it really enjoyable,” says Houk.

And if they're needed on labor day, the first responders have the energy they'll need to get the job done.

“The foods wonderful,” adds Houk.

Joplin police officers also got lunch today. Since 2002, olive garden has served more than 10 thousand meals to local heroes on Labor Day.