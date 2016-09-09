History enthusiasts stop along Route 66 tour

Around 50 history enthusiasts and their tour guides are on a three-day-long bus tour of Route 66 through Missouri. Friday was all about Joplin, Carthage and the attractions along the route.

"Right now at the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis we've got an exhibit, a free exhibit on Route 66 in St. Louis. Well we wanted a chance to get some St. Louisans out in Missouri and see some of the other great spots that still exist along the road," historian Andrew Wanko said.

Stops included Joplin city hall, Carthage's Boots Court motel and courthouse, and the 66 Drive-In.

"You know it's a chance to look back at the way things were before and see in America what we don't often get to see anymore. You know traveling interstate 44 from St. Louis down to Joplin, sometimes it's not real exciting. But when you get off on that old road and see these old places and meet people, that's an experience unlike any other," Wanko said.

Tour attendee Mary Ellen Bertrum is an Illinois resident but finds Route 66 "fascinating".

"What was really interesting to me was not Route 66 related, but how Joplin has grown since the tornado," Beltrum said.

The tour concludes tomorrow back in St. Louis.