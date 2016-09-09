Quantcast

Pittsburg Bridal Crawl Helps to Showcase Downtown Businesses

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Area brides-to-be took part, tonight, in a bridal crawl in Pittsburg. An event that showcased several downtown businesses
Dozens of brides joined their friends and family to walk the streets of Pittsburg, on a mission to visit all 13 businesses on the bridal crawl. Part of the crowd is Melissa Johnston and her daughter Ashton, planning a wedding for next July.
“It has been fun, a little stressful but fun,” says Johnston.
Hosted by the Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center, the bridal crawl aims to make wedding planning less stressful,  at the same time, showcasing all that Pittsburg has to offer.
“Pittsburg is really 1 stop shopping when it comes to weddings. Brides can find all kinds of boutiques to shop at for unique clothing items, they can go to the floral shops the dress shops the cake shops,” says event promoter Andra Stefanoni.
And Johnston and her daughter have found that to be true.
“We’ve tried on dresses here, this is where we want to get a cake, and this is where our photographer is from,” says Johnston.
Cake is what prompted them to do the crawl. Sweet Designs Cakery is the first stop for many. The owners say that brides help keep the business going.
“We do everything but we do 3 to 4 weddings a weekend depending on the size and where they’re located but it is kind of our bread and butter,” says Heather Horton, owner of Sweet Designs Cakery.
Organizers of the event hope that getting participants into the stores will help the businesses to prosper year round.
“You're always going to have a need for someone to bake cookies or cakes throughout your life whether that be for a kids school party a birthday party or other special events you'll always have a need for what these businesses offer, that need just changes slightly," says Stefanoni.
Helping brides plan for the big day while helping local businesses.

Participants had to visit all 13 locations to get back into Memorial Auditorium for a cocktail party. They were also entered into raffles which included a thousand dollars to go towards a wedding at the venue.

