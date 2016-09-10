Quantcast

Miracle League of Joplin has Opening Day, Adults Included - KOAM TV 7

Miracle League of Joplin has Opening Day, Adults Included

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Today was opening day at the Will Norton Miracle Field as dozens of people with disabilities get the chance to run the bases as a part of the Miracle League of Joplin. This year, games were open to adults.
He steps up to the plate with one thing on his mind.
“I hope I hit a home run in the beginning of the game,” says player Nathan Smith.
With 1 swing, he makes contact. The crowd cheers, but as he runs to first base he's not surprised.
“Well my nickname comes from the transformers movie, the bone crusher,” says Smith.
Nathan loves being out on the diamond and now, he can play with others his age. The Miracle League of Joplin now offers an adult league, open to anyone 18 and older with intellectual or physical disabilities.
“It allows all these other children and young adults to participate in something that’s meaningful to them,” says Margie Black, a member of the Board of Directors for the league.
Regardless of their disability, the league gives the players a chance to be a part of a team, aiming to make them feel like anyone would playing baseball.
“It makes me feel like I’m going to do good in this world,” says Smith.
Each player has support during the game, a buddy helping and cheering them on. The crowd goes wild when Chester, a blind man, is up to bat. A special "beeper ball" allows him to make contact with the ball before rounding the bases with his buddy.
“As a parent you come out here and you watch one of these ball games, it’s going to change your heart. There’s nothing but love in the field, nothing but love in the stands and the smiles and the excitement that you see on the faces of these kiddos and young people playing, it’s just the best,” says Black.
Despite the competition, even when he’s on defense, Nathan is rooting for every player. As he’s playing first base, he high fives the other team players as they come in.
For the “Bone Crusher,” it’s just another day playing ball.
There will be games every Saturday morning for the next 5 weeks. The Miracle League is always looking for volunteers to be buddies during the games. To get involved visit: http://joplinmiracleleague.org/
 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.