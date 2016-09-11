9/11 Newspaper Preserved

A ceremony at Missouri Southern, Saturday, reflects on the 15th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

Joplin resident, Allen Shirley, unveiled a copy of the special edition of the Joplin Globe released on 9/11. Shirley gathered signatures from 10 lawmakers who were in office that day. Including then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Dick Cheney, and President George W Bush.

The newspaper is heading to the Joplin Museum Complex where it will be on display for the public.

For Shirley, the unveiling has been 15 years in the making.

"There's a generation out there that has no memory of this event," Shirley said. "And just the idea behind this is give them an idea of a little bit of what we experienced as individuals. And gives them the history lesson that the desperately need to remember."

The newspaper also includes the signature of former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, who served in that position from 2001 to 2005. Ashcroft Spoke at Saturday's event to recount his experience in 2001.

A different kind of world had emerged on 9/11. It was a world where values we had anticipated would be being endorsed and loved by all of mankind would be, to some of mankind, be an affront and a threat," Ashcroft said. "A few years back we expected the isolation of the us to be a buffer. but we've not only had the 9/11, but we've had the ISIS attacks which have been in San Bernadino, Orlando, Boston. A variety of places now. So we have to be careful to defend against the terrorist that has come here."