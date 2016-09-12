Bourbon County marijuana seizure leads to arrest

A large-scale marijuana seizure in the Marmaton township in Bourbon County leads to an arrest.

"At the present time we're investigating some criminal drug activity that led from a criminal trespass investigation which brought us out to this area," Bourbon County Sheriff Bill Martin said.

A man was taken into custody from his home and a child was put in the care of a family member. The man is charged with possession, cultivation and distribution of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor and felony paraphernalia charge.

Approximately 74 plants were seized from the residence in rural Bourbon County after officers from the KBI, Bourbon County Sheriff and Fort Scott Police walked the property. The plants will be moved to the county landfill where they will be disposed of and burned. Parts of six plants will be given over to the KBI to test and confirm they do contain marijuana THC.

Martin estimates the suspect will appear in front of a judge in the next 48 hours.

"Anybody who is taken into custody, they are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Martin said.