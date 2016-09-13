Crawford County Expands EMS

After six years working in EMS, Captain William Bunn still says every day is different.

"The next day we could see a car wreck. We could see the birth of a child it just depends," Bunn said.

He also says every day the workload is increasing. And with the construction of Kansas Crossing Casino, he's told to expect calls to increase 10 percent.

"That would be overwhelming," Bunn said. He hadn't given the estimates much thought until looking at how first responders in other regions saw increased calls from a new casino.

"Cause I truly in my mind could not see one building in our area increasing our call volume 10-percent," Bunn said.

"Increase in traffic coming in and out of the county. There are more people coming in to view that location and participate in that location. That's gonna increase the volume," said EMS Administrator Timothy Stebbins. He estimates Crawford County's three EMS crews will respond to 4,100 calls by the end of the year. Stebbins says that's already nearing the limits of what the county can handle. It's why EMS purchased a new ambulance and will add a fourth crew by February.

"We want to cover all constituents of the county throughout the entire real estate," Stebbins said. "And to do that with three ambulances was becoming challenging."

Stebbins says the addition is planned to serve the county's needs for the next 8 years. And with the ability to take more calls, should help pay for itself.

"We would hope that we can make it revenue neutral," Stebbins said. "It's always our desire to at the end of the year have zero cost to the county."

"Daily we can be overwhelmed with our county services, alone," Bunn said. "The extra crew will definitely help. But yeah, without that, I think we'll be busy."



The 4th crew is expected to cost the county a little more than $200,000. Stebbins estimates half of that cost should be covered by income the crew will generate.