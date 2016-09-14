Parsons outreach house seeks donations

John Hamsher has been staying at the Save Haven outreach house in Parsons for awhile, but his things are all packed up on his bed to move in to his new apartment. He credits the work of Safe Haven for getting him back on his feet.

"I came to Parsons and I was very, very down and out. Through the community's kindness and everybody in this area actually, it seems like every time there is a need, it's met," Hamsher said.

This time, the need comes in the form of donations to put towards new beds for the outreach house. The current beds have been in the house since Safe Haven's inception six years ago and are starting to bow out around those who sink into them.

A $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas was helpful, but another $1000 to $1500 is needed to complete the purchases.

"So we operate on the generosity of people's hearts. Sometimes there's you know, not enough. But God always makes it happen," founder and director Melissa Brown said.

Brown cites local data that says 69 people in Labette County do not have a place to sleep each night, which explains how Brown is forced to turn away those on a waiting list frequently.

"I bet if I had 50 beds I could fill 50 beds. The need is that great," Brown said.

For now, Safe Haven has eight beds for people to sleep on while staying at the house. Brown refuses to let her outreach home be a "flop house", so all those staying at the residence are actively seeking jobs or a more stable life situation. A good night's sleep helps.



"If you can take that common thought away from everyone of "What am I going to eat? Where am I going to sleep?" then they can focus on the other things they need to do in life and they can focus on getting the mental health services they need, the health services they need, and also looking for housing and jobs," Brown said.



Safe Haven will eventually look at the possibility of a $100,000 expansion to the family beds, the bathroom and kitchen.

For more information, please call Melissa Brown at 620-605-6107.