Annual Cat Show Draws Large Crowd

Cat lovers unite in Joplin this weekend for the annual cat show. 25 different breeds of cats are judged on standards specific to their breed, including head shape, coat length and body structure. Although dog shows may be more well-known, event organizers say the event is unique and that number of community members that stop by went up this year.

“The nice thing about a cat show, it’s completely different than a dog show, the cats are not trained to do tricks or anything, the cats are being judged based on how well they represent the standard for their breed,” says Dan Goepfert with the Ozark Mountain Cat Fanciers Club.

Some even travel from other states just to show their cats. One participant showing her silver American short hair cat today came all the way from Wisconsin. She also enjoys judging shows.

“I’m the only person in the show hall who gets to touch every cat, to me that’s the most fun part. I get to see every cat in the show hall and then you evaluate them based on their standard,” says Debbie Wich of being a judge.

The Joplin Humane Society and Golden Paw Rescue had cats available for adoption on display in the lobby.