Miner's Hall hosts political open house

Sunday at the Miner's Hall Museum meant celebrating the history of politics in the area with an exhibit and getting more informed on local candidates.

"For me, it's about making sure that our schools get a fair shake, that our kids are on a level playing field with the rest of the state. Making sure that we not only get the first section of Highway 69 but we get the rest of it completed, it's a very important project. We need to make sure that Pitt State is getting a fair deal as well," Senator Jake LaTurner said of his platform.

LaTurner's opponent Lynn Grant agrees with her opponent about the importance of the completion of highway 69, but has said she's skeptical it will happen.

"I think we have to expand Medicaid in Kansas, there's 160,000 people last I checked that could benefit from that and we keep losing federal dollars and a lot of people are suffering," Grant said of her platform.

A handful of Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates were present for the event. Current Crawford County clerk Don Pyle is in an interesting position as both a voting official and also his seeking re-election.

"I try to use it to inform them about voter registration deadlines or early voting opportunities, things like that. We'll also be doing press releases on that, but we want to make sure nobody is caught off guard and doesn't have their voter registration in proper condition to be able to vote," Pyle said.

Most state and local candidates said their next few weeks include door-to-door visits and signage, as well as talking to voters on the issues at events like Pittsburg State's homecoming parade.

The "It's Political" exhibit is on display at the Miner's Hall Museum until September 24. Admission is free.