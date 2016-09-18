Local Girl Scouts Give Back to Elementary School

McDonald County Girl Scouts give back to their elementary school. They just completed a project that will help younger students with math.

Goodman Elementary School students have a new way to learn math thanks to local Girl Scouts Cece McCully and Elizabeth Gannan.

“It was difficult and it was definitely a lesson,” says Cece McCully.

The two worked together to create a number line, anew addition to the school's math garden to give students a new way to play with numbers.

“Counting, adding, subtracting and some games,” says Elizabeth Gannan.

The math garden is a part of the school's STEM initiative, shifting the focus onto math and science while helping kids learn in different ways.

“Anytime kids can move while they're learning, the learning sticks a little bite more,” says school Principal Samantha Hamilton.

The garden already has a clock, scale, and 120 board which teachers say have been a success with students.

Before work could begin on the number line, the girls had to make a plan and get donations from local businesses to buy supplies. The hard work paid off, collecting hundreds in donations and earning a Girl Scout silver award, recognizing positive changes scouts add to the community.

“The silver award is a prestigious award in the Girl Scouts. The silver award will teach them that they can make a difference in the world, not everybody in the whole world is going to see the number line, but for each kid that sees it, it makes a difference in their world,” says troop leader Roxcee McCully.

Teaching some math and others how to give back.

“It was fun, it was awesome,” says Cece McCully of the experience.

“It was really amazing working with her,” adds Gannan.

The school also has a vegetable garden and walking trails to promote healthy lifestyles.

