Columbus postmaster completes unique feat

Judy Adams swears in at the Columbus post office with a unique work history: she's worked at or managed every post office in Cherokee County.

Adams began her career in Baxter Springs back when post offices were open seven days a week. Since then, she guesses she's sorted millions of letters."

"This accumulates my career and hopefully Columbus will accept me as well as any of the other places I've served," Adams said.

Adams has served nearly 40 years for the post office. But, combined with her father, sister and husband, the family contributes 150 years to the USPS.

"That's been my main goal all along since I started, was treating my people how I want to be treated. Because if we don't have people, we don't have a post office," Adams said.

A former mail carrier, James Sparlin, was present at Adams' swearing-in and says he remembers best her seemingly photographic memory.

"You could ask her anything and she'd know it. No matter where it was at on the route, or who lived next door or whatever, she'd know it," Sparlin said.

As well as being a part of the history of every post office in Cherokee County, Adams made history by being the first female letter carrier in Baxter Springs.