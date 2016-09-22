Quantcast

New Mobile Business Comes to Neosho

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

A new type of business has opened in Neosho. However, it has no store front. This one's all mobile and its focus is entertainment.
A new arcade just parked in Neosho but it can bring the fun and games directly to you.
“Call of Duty, Minecraft, Pokémon’s, but the kids are the authorities on that, they know which games are the cool ones right now and the hot ones,” says owner Joe Conway.
Conway and his family moved to the Four States just a year ago and quickly found that there weren't too many options for kid’s birthday parties. They hope their new business can change that.
“There’s really nothing around here other than a skating party, Chuck E Cheese, this is really filling that niche," says Conway.
A ribbon cutting makes it official,  the mobile arcade joins the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and the kids pick up the controllers to play.
“We love to have any business because it lets us help them get exposure in the community and so we're really excited to help get the word out that it’s available that it’s a new service that people can book for their kid’s parties, just a fun thing to have in Neosho,” says Lauri Lyerla with the chamber.

Of the 395 businesses in the Chamber of Commerce, this is the first mobile business.

“Sometimes if you build a brick and mortar place than you're limited on how far you can go and if people can get there so this does give a great option for people to have them in their homes or in the schools and I think there’s a lot of potential for what they can do in the future,” says Lyerla.
“They don't have to worry about anything else, take care of the kids they're playing so it’s just unique in that fashion, there’s really nothing around here or remotely around here that does that,” says Conway.
And the kids can't stay away.
They will be traveling throughout the region.

