Former JPD officer charged with misconduct

On the morning of December 28, 2015, the Joplin Police Department was made aware of possible misconduct that involved one of the current members of the Police Department. We immediately began an internal investigation into the allegations. During the course of our internal investigation, we learned that the officer had made contact with a female subject that he had previously arrested for DWI. The court case for this charge was still pending in City Court. We located text messages as well as Facebook messages between the officer and the female that indicated that the officer wanted to dismiss a DWI charge in exchange for a relationship with the female. We also learned that the officer did in fact contact the City Prosecutor to have the charges dismissed. The officer contacted the prosecutor on the date of December 28, 2015.

Upon learning of the content of the messages along with the fact that the officer took steps to get a criminal charge dismissed, we immediately contacted the FBI. The FBI then began a criminal investigation on the officer. The officer was interviewed by Internal Affairs on December 28th and was placed on administrative leave at that point.

The internal investigation was completed on December 30, 2015. On January 5, 2016, the officer submitted his resignation to the Police Department effective immediately. Our agency has cooperated with the FBI during their investigation.

On September 19, 2016, Brian Rogers, plead guilty to a Federal Misdemeanor of “Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law”. This type of conduct is not and will not be tolerated at the Joplin Police Department. This type of conduct is not indicative of the men and women who work at our department.

