Alliance hosts downtown dash kids run

The Alliance of SWMO is encouraging safe and healthy lifestyles in their second annual Downtown Dash fun run for kids.

"We call it a fun run for a reason. We want them to go out there and have a good time. Yes there is first, second and third place medals and we want to congratulate those top-place winners but the whole thing we want them to walk away with is get out there, have fun, and do something with your family," communications coordinator Christine Boyd said.

About 545 kids registered for the fun run, but the Alliance accepted those that showed up onsite today for the kids fun run and safety fair.

"I pushed myself really hard and that was my personal best for a mile," 10-year-old Steven Calandero said of his second place win in the run.

But the event was as educational as it was competitive.



"They told me about how important it was to buckle up your seat belt and I got some candy," Calandero said.

For more on the Alliance's programs, visit: http://www.theallianceofswmo.org/