CJ honors 19th annual bluegrass festival

By now, it's a time-honored tradition in Carl Junction: the 19th annual CJ bluegrass festival put on by the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, 12,000-15,000 people filled Center Creek Park to hear the sounds of bluegrass. Numbers for this year are not official yet.

"When something is built by tradition, it just naturally grows because first of all, bluegrass music is a big part of our community in this area and this region. I don't really have to look hard to find bands because there are plenty around here that we love to hear," CJACC band coordinator Chuck Doyle said.

The festival included a car show, local artisans, kid festival, food vendors and of course the headlining bands.

"Bands come back year after year after year and say this is one of their favorite places they love to play because people really get to see them up close and enjoy it and enjoy the tradition," Doyle said.