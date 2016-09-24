Business owner hosts appreciation event

Mary Grissom owns "Inside Out Designs" at 14th and Virginia and shut down the block Saturday afternoon to show appreciation for those who serve.

"We support our police and our fireman, my son's a fireman. We support the veterans, we're just behind them all the way," Grissom said.

The event showcased the K-9 unit dogs from Newton County Sheriff's office and Joplin PD. Kids were allowed to come up and interact with the dogs. Proceeds from the day's raffle are to benefit any need the dog may have.

"If they need a cooling vest or a ballistics vest, any need that the dogs would need. They put their life out there for us and protecting the officers and to protect us. I wanted them to meet the officers and meet the dogs and to see how awesome they are," Grissom said.