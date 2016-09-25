Neosho Fire and Police Departments Raise Funds for Children's Miracle Network

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals serve 10 million sick and injured children across North America. Neosho first responders do what they can to help locally, this weekend hitting the streets to raise money and awareness for the cause.

Dozens of cars are stopping at the intersection of Highways 60 and 49 despite there being a green light, reaching out a hand to drop spare change into a fireman's boot. The money goes directly to help people like 14 year old Yszabehl Stauffer.

“I have a cleft lip and palette so when I was born my nose and the side of my mouth wasn't fully developed and so I’ve had 9 surgeries since then," says Stauffer.

Children’s Miracle Network has helped her family financially, her brother was also born with a medical condition.

“We wouldn't be here without them with everything they've done for us so far over the years. They're there as a support not only financially when they can help you but just emotionally,” says Yszabehl’s mom Amee Stauffer.

The Stauffer family gives back to CMN whenever they have the opportunity.

“Since they've done so much for me and my family I like to give back,” says Yszabehl.

The Neosho Fire and Police Departments hold the weekend long boot block each year, historically raising $8,000 to $10,000 for the organization.

“The kids need that help and the best thing about this organization is that the money stays here locally,” says Wade Sterling with the Fire Department.

“The money could go towards any number of things, we have children who need special equipment that we're able to provide assistance to that, travel assistance if they need to go out of town to see a specialist, even the babies in the NICU, they are even benefiting from the money we raise here in Neosho," says Deborah Oglesby with the Freeman development office and Children’s Miracle Network.

Yszabehl says despite its challenges her condition has shaped her as a person.

“It definitely hasn't been easy, it’s been extremely difficult for not only me but my family but it’s made me the person I am today and I don’t think I would change it for anything," she says.

Every penny donated will go directly to families in need.

